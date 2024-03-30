50 Cent Ready To Pay “Top Dollar” For Alleged Diddy Tapes

Cost of living reaches K10,000 as fears grow over Hichilema’s

re-election50 Cent has consistently been the biggest troll out there when it comes to Diddy and his current scandal. Overall, Fif is someone who is constantly trying to get under people’s skin. If he has an issue with you, he will make social media posts about you for years. For instance, he hasn’t stopped going after the likes of Young Buck and Ja Rule. As for Diddy, he has been reveling in the allegations levied the music mogul. Ever since the raids at Diddy’s home on Monday, Fif has been very much active on social media, and he has stayed ready with the memes.

However, one of the latest developments in the Diddy scandal involves him in a roundabout way. As we reportedly, Daphne Joy, Fif’s ex, was named as one of Diddy’s alleged sex workers. This subsequently led to a response from 50 Cent, who couldn’t help but make another joke. Now, Fif is taking aim at the alleged video evidence that exists of Diddy’s parties. These parties were allegedly attended by big-name celebrities and politicians. There is suspicion that these are the videos the feds were looking for on Monday.

In a post on his Instagram account, Fif revealed that he wants to have possession of these tapes. “I’ll pay top dollar for them,” he said matter-of-factly. Overall, it is pretty doubtful that these videos are actually for sale. After all, the alleged videos would ultimately be evidence for a federal case. The concept of Fif getting a hold of them sounds pretty far-fetched. Regardless, this is a way for him to troll, so you can be sure he’s not going to pass it up.

Let us know what you think about 50 Cent and his constant attempts at trolling Diddy, in the comments section down below. Do you think that Diddy is eventually going to respond? Do you believe 50 has a documentary on the way? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.