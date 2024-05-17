50 CENT SAVAGELY TROLLS JAY-Z FOR LAYING LOW AMID DIDDY LEGAL DRAMA

50 Cent has once again dragged JAY-Z into his trolling campaign against Diddy as he battles multiple sexual assault lawsuits.

Posting on Instagram on Wednesday (May 15), 50 mocked Hov’s public silence over the Bad Boy boss’ legal troubles, accusing him of strategically laying low.

Alongside an unflattering close-up photo of the Roc Nation mogul, Fif wrote: “Jay in hibernation he ain’t coming outside till this shit with puff blow over, no brunch, no lunch, No dinner. LOL IM ALL YOU GOT IM OUTSIDE !”

50 was referencing JAY-Z canceling this year’s Roc Nation Brunch, which is held annually before the Grammy Awards and is typically attended by Diddy, among other A-list celebrities.

This is not the first time that 50 Cent has taken aim at JAY-Z over Diddy’s sexual assault allegations, all of which the Bad Boy Records founder denies.

Back in March, the G-Unit boss shared an image of a milk carton with Hov’s face edited onto its missing children’s ad slot.

“Anybody seen J? LOL. puff said the [ninja emoji] ain’t answering his phone. LOL,” he captioned the post, jokingly suggesting Jigga had gone ghost on his longtime friend in his time of need.

50 later uploaded a deepfake video from the film New Jack City, with the faces of actors Wesley Snipes and Ice-T altered slightly to represent Puffy and Hov, respectively.

He wrote underneath the courtroom clip: “This thing is bigger than Nino Brown. LOL New Jack Diddy.”

With his caption, the “In Da Club” rapper appeared to be implying that JAY-Z had some knowledge of Diddy’s alleged crimes of sexual assault and sex trafficking.