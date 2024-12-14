50 Cent Says He Has No Issues With Jay-Z Despite Constantly Trolling Him

50 Cent is cutting back on his trolls while weighing in on the latest legal case involving another high-profile celebrity.

As previously reported, he took to his trolling station, Instagram, to share his reaction to Jay Z’s first public appearance amid the rapper’s rape allegations.

Accompanied by wife Beyoncé, 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, and mother-in-law Tina Knowles, Jay Z posed for photos on the red carpet at the Mufasa premiere in Hollywood on Monday, December 9, 2024.

In a now-deleted post, 50 Cent joked, “Jay said they said I rapped [sic] a kid, everybody get dressed we going to see Mufasa LOL.”

During an appearance on BigBoyTV, 50 Cent elaborated on the situation, clarifying that he harbors no issues with Jay-Z or any significant problems with Diddy, who is also named in the lawsuit. “I just hope things are alright for him internally, at the crib,” 50 said, referencing Jay’s remarks during his interview with Big Boy.

“In the statement, they mentioned his daughter [Blue Ivy] being old enough [to understand]. She’s about 13. So it’s the same age as his kids… what [they are] saying he did.”

Jay-Z addressed the matter in a statement on Sunday, saying, “My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.”

Having faced numerous legal battles himself over the years, 50 Cent expressed his belief that cases of misconduct “isn’t [about] what you did. It’s what they said you did.” He added, “The damage is already done by the allegation itself.”

He went on to suggest that Jay-Z, who has been the live music entertainment strategist for the NFL since 2019, may encounter difficulties with the league if the legal situation escalates. “They will fall back, the NFL… they won’t necessarily be associated with that,” he remarked.