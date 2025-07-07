50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend says the rapper broke up with her after she asked for $10,000, claims he never gave her a dollar throughout the five-year year relationship

50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend, Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, has made headlines with claims about her breakup with rapper and mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

According to Haines, the relationship ended after she requested $10,000, a request she says 50 Cent refused, highlighting what she describes as his stingy nature.

In posts circulating on social media, Cuban Link claimed the relationship dissolved after her financial request, which she says triggered the split.

“Ladies, think twice before dating someone like 50 Cent. He never gave me a dollar. The only gift was a wig, which he wanted back when we broke up. It wasn’t even worth $100,” Cuban wrote on her social media.

These remarks were shared in various reports, including one from TheCityCeleb on June 30, 2025, which noted her comments about receiving only a low-value wig during their time together, which 50 Cent allegedly demanded be returned post-breakup.

The couple, who began dating in 2019 had previously been seen as a strong pair, with Haines calling 50 Cent her “favorite person” on Instagram.

In 2023, they sparked engagement rumors after being spotted with a large ring. However, signs of trouble emerged earlier in 2024 when 50 Cent announced on Instagram that he was practicing abstinence to focus on a “new idea.”

By September 2024, he confirmed his single status on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, stating, “I’m here, man. I’m free, I’ve made some mistakes — just not that one.”