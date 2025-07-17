By CIC International Affairs.



50 DAYS ULTIMATUM TO RUSSIA A WASTE OF TIME ZELENSKY ASKS TRUMP TO ACT NOW BECAUSE PUTIN WILL NEVER AGREE TO COMPROMISE.





Russian President, Vladimir Putin is “not ready for compromises” to end the war in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an exclusive interview with The Post.



However, he believes President Trump could force Putin’s hand if sanctions are imposed more quickly.



Zelensky stressed that the proposed 50-day window for new U.S. sanctions is too long, saying it only gives Russia more time to kill civilians and destroy cities. “Fifty days, for us, is terrifying every single day counts,” he said. “That’s more time for deaths, destruction, and deliberate attacks on civilians.”





He welcomed Trump’s recent pledge to impose 100% tariffs on countries buying Russian oil if Moscow refuses a peace deal, but added that delay only benefits Putin. “I’m very grateful that President Trump supports sanctions,” he said. “But we can’t afford to wait 50 days.”





According to Zelensky, Putin misled Trump in their recent talks, pretending to want peace while continuing the war. “Frankly, Putin lied he pretended to want peace and claimed I wasn’t ready. But Trump saw the truth: it was the opposite.”





He also accused Putin of wasting Trump’s time. “I hope the U.S. the president and Congress put pressure on him. The sooner the sanctions, the better.”



Trump recently voiced his own frustrations, saying on July 8, “We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth. A lot of people are dying and it should end.” On Tuesday, Trump hinted that the 50-day window might be reduced, saying, “A lot of opinions change very rapidly might not be 50 days, might be much sooner.”





Zelensky detailed Russia’s brutal use of “double strikes,” where drones are used to hit a civilian building, then strike again once rescue workers arrive.



“They know when help will arrive they’re hunting firefighters.”



He called for tougher sanctions, not just as punishment but as a strategic tool to break Putin’s support base.





“Sanctions won’t kill anyone they’ll just hit Russia where it hurts: the economy. When people lose jobs and businesses shut down, that’s when unrest begins.”



Zelensky emphasized that while many Russians oppose the war, fear keeps them silent. But as economic pressure builds, he believes that fear may turn into anger.

He praised Trump’s boldness and compassion, adding, “Trump takes the deaths of people more seriously than Putin. It hurts him more he talks about it.”





“We would certainly like to speed up this process,” Zelensky concluded. “We’ll do our part providing more facts, more evidence to convince the U.S. that strong sanctions work.”



CIC PRESS TEAM