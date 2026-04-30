PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CONCERNED OVER WITCHCRAFT CLAIMS AFTER EDGAR LUNGU POSTMORTEM





By Joseph Kaputula



President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed concern over allegations of witchcraft circulating on social media following a postmortem conducted on late former President Edgar Lungu.





Speaking during a special interview on Radio Ichengelo in Kitwe this morning, the Head of State has dismissed allegations linking him to witchcraft, stating that neither he nor his family practices or believes in such acts.





He has expressed disappointment at the continued spread of false information suggesting that he intends to use the remains of the late former president for rituals, describing the allegations as baseless.





President Hichilema also addressed the ongoing debate surrounding the decision by South African authorities to carry out a postmortem without the consent of the late former president’s family, stating that a postmortem is a standard medical procedure, particularly in cases where there are suspicions about the cause of death, including possible poisoning.





Meanwhile, President Hichilema has stressed the need to accord Mr. Lungu a dignified burial, noting that he should be laid to rest at his home with full military honours in recognition of his role as former commander-in-chief.



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