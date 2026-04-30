Parliament Extends Sitting Hours, Suspends Standing Orders to Fast-Track Bills Until Sine Die Adjournment





Parliament will sit from 09:00 hours each day, effective Monday, 4 May through Tuesday, 12 May 2026, and will continue until the day’s business is concluded.





On Thursday, in the House, Her Honour the Vice President will move a motion to temporarily suspend selected provisions of the National Assembly of Zambia Standing Orders, 2024—specifically Standing Orders 24(1) and (2), 27, 34, and 123.

This suspension is intended to facilitate extended sittings during the stated period, allow the consideration of multiple stages of a Bill within a single sitting, and enable the House to transact business accordingly until it adjourns sine die.