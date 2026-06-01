50 Of 69 Missile Tunnel Entrances Reopened As Iran Rapidly Rebuilds Underground Bases





New satellite imagery has revealed that Iran has reopened approximately 50 of the 69 missile tunnel entrances that were previously blocked or damaged during U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, highlighting a faster-than-expected recovery of the country’s strategic missile infrastructure.





The images show extensive reconstruction efforts at multiple underground missile bases, including debris removal, tunnel clearance operations, road repairs, and the restoration of key access routes leading to hardened military facilities.





Several major missile complexes, including sites near Dezful, Isfahan, and Khomeyn, reportedly show significant progress, with previously blocked entrances once again becoming operational.





Military analysts note that while airstrikes successfully damaged surface infrastructure and temporarily sealed tunnel access points, much of Iran’s missile arsenal remains protected deep underground within fortified mountain complexes.





Security experts estimate that a substantial portion of Iran’s ballistic missile inventory survived the attacks, allowing Tehran to potentially restore launch capabilities once access routes and support facilities are fully operational.





The findings come amid ongoing tensions surrounding Iran’s missile program, nuclear negotiations, and regional security disputes, with intelligence assessments suggesting that Iran’s military recovery is advancing faster than previously anticipated.