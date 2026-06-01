“SOUTH AFRICANS ARE NOT XENOPHOBIC” — ANC DEFENDS ANTI-IMMIGRATION PROTESTS



The ANC has pushed back against growing accusations that South Africans protesting illegal immigration are motivated by xenophobia.





Speaking after the ANC National Executive Committee meeting, Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the party does not believe the majority of anti-illegal immigration protests are driven by hatred of foreign nationals.





Instead, the ANC says many communities are reacting to deeper frustrations.



Frustrations over unemployment.



Frustrations over crime.



Frustrations over weak border controls and the perception that government has failed to act decisively.





Mbalula said:



“The NEC does not characterise the majority of these activities as xenophobic in their general character.”



At the same time, the ANC drew a clear line.





The party warned that intimidation, violence, assaults and targeting people outside schools, clinics or workplaces cannot be justified and must not be tolerated.





What makes this moment significant is that the ANC appears to be acknowledging something many South Africans have been saying for years:



That immigration concerns are often connected to broader economic and social pressures.





Not simply race or nationality.



Yet critics argue that even legitimate frustrations can become dangerous if they are directed at vulnerable groups instead of the real causes of unemployment and poverty.



South Africa now finds itself in a difficult position.





One side says communities are demanding law enforcement and accountability.



The other warns that frustration can easily turn into discrimination and violence.





The question is:



Can South Africa have an honest conversation about illegal immigration…



Without it turning into a battle between xenophobia and denial?



Because that may be the challenge the country now faces.