Romania Confirms Russian-Made Geran-2 Drone Struck Apartment Building, Injuring Two





Romanian authorities have concluded that the drone which crashed into a residential apartment building in the border city of Galați and injured two people was a Russian-made Geran-2 drone, according to the findings of a government technical investigation.





President Nicușor Dan announced on X that the assessment was based on a detailed analysis conducted by Romanian experts following the incident near the Ukrainian border.





The drone strike triggered a fire inside the apartment complex, forced the evacuation of dozens of residents, and left two civilians injured, marking one of the most serious spillover incidents affecting Romanian territory since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.





Dan stated that the technical report leaves no room for dispute regarding the drone’s origin, identifying it as a Geran-2 system used by Russian forces during attacks against Ukraine.





The findings are likely to intensify tensions between NATO member Romania and Russia, as concerns continue to grow over repeated incursions of drones and missile debris into alliance territory during Russian strikes near Ukraine’s borders.





The incident has renewed calls among European leaders for stronger air-defense measures along NATO’s eastern flank.