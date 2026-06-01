Ukraine Strikes Deep Inside Russia, Hits Oil Refinery And Military Targets Up To 1,200km From Border





Ukrainian forces carried out a new wave of long-range attacks deep inside Russian territory, striking an oil refinery in the Saratov region approximately 700 kilometers from the front line, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.





Additional targets were hit in the Rostov and Kirov regions, as well as a military facility on the Caspian Sea coast, marking another significant expansion of Ukraine’s long-range strike campaign.





Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian forces also reached targets this week in the Yaroslavl, Ryazan, Voronezh, Volgograd, Rostov, Novgorod, Nizhny Novgorod, and Krasnodar regions, at distances ranging from 300 to 1,200 kilometers from Ukraine’s border.





The strikes are part of Ukraine’s ongoing effort to disrupt Russian military logistics, energy infrastructure, and strategic facilities far from the battlefield.





The latest attacks demonstrate Kyiv’s growing capability to project force deep into Russian territory as the war increasingly extends beyond the front lines.