5000 JOIN UPND IN KITWE NKANA CONSTITUENCY.

Over 5,000 Members from PF and Other Political Parties Defect to UPND in Kitwe’s Nkana Constituency





In a powerful show of confidence and growing national appeal, the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has welcomed over 5,000 new members from the Patriotic Front (PF), Socialist Party and other opposition parties in Nkana Constituency, Kitwe.





The massive defection, which took place this afternoon, underscores the continued rise of the UPND as the people’s choice for progress, peace, and prosperity. Residents of Nkana have made a bold statement, choosing to align themselves with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision of national transformation, unity, and economic recovery.





Addressing the new members, Hon. Elisha Matambo emphasised that the party remains open to all Zambians who are ready to put the nation first, work hard, and support the government’s development agenda. They hailed the move as a clear rejection of divisive politics and empty rhetoric, and an endorsement of the New Dawn administration’s efforts to restore stability, create jobs, and empower communities.





The political ground in Nkana continues to shift, and with thousands now choosing the path of progress, the message is loud and clear, Zambians are uniting under the banner of development, integrity, and renewed hope.



Take note, my job is to open your eyes.



UPND MT