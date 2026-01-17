57-YEAR-OLD RETURNS TO SCHOOL UNDER THE FREE EDUCATION POLICY AT MBONGE SECONDARY SCHOOL IN SOLWEZI.





North Western Province Permanent Secretary, Col. Grandson Wishikoti Katambi (Rtd), today met Gladys Nambeye, a 57-year-old Grade 10 pupil, during the launch of the 2025/2026 tree planting campaign at Mbonge Secondary School today.





Ms Nambeye who couldn’t hide her joy expressed gratitude for the free education policy and thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for the policy that has enabled her to return to school.





She runs a skills centre and plans to empower others after completing her studies.

NW-Admin Office