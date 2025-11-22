6 Democrats receive 24/7 protection after Trump accused them of ‘seditious behavior’ and threatened them with execution

Six Democratic lawmakers are now receiving round-the-clock protection from the Capitol Police after President Donald Trump accused them of “seditious behavior” that he claimed should be “punishable by DEATH.”

The lawmakers, Senators Elissa Slotkin (Michigan) and Mark Kelly (Arizona); and Representatives Jason Crow (Colorado), Maggie Goodlander (New Hampshire), Chrissy Houlahan (Pennsylvania), and Chris DeLuzio (Pennsylvania) were targeted by Trump following the release of a video in which they advised members of the military that they “can refuse illegal orders” and “must refuse illegal orders.”

Trump issued a furious response on his Truth Social platform, where he called their action “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” The President posted multiple follow-up demands for their arrest and even reposted a comment from another account that stated, “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!”

Capitol Police immediately placed the six lawmakers, all of whom are veterans or former national security officials, under full 24/7 protection due to the nature and severity of the threats. Senator Slotkin, a CIA veteran, stated that she received hundreds of threats immediately after Trump’s statement was made public. “If the president is saying you should be hanged, then we shouldn’t be surprised when folks on the ground are going to follow suit and say even worse,” she said.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned Trump’s remarks as “disgusting and dangerous death threats,” confirming that Democratic leadership was in direct contact with law enforcement to ensure the safety of the Members and their families.

The targeted Democrats remained resolute, releasing a joint statement defending their actions: “We are veterans and national security professionals who love this country and swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. That oath lasts a lifetime, and we intend to keep it. No threat, intimidation, or call for violence will deter us from that sacred obligation.”

They also highlighted the legal basis of their video: “What’s most telling is that the President considers it punishable by death for us to restate the law. Our service members should know that we have their backs as they fulfill their oath to the Constitution and obligation to follow only lawful orders.”

Senator Mark Kelly, a 25-year Navy combat pilot and former astronaut whose wife, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, survived an assassination attempt in 2012, criticized the President directly: “I never thought I’d see a President call for my execution. Trump doesn’t understand the Constitution, and we’re all less safe for it.”

The video, which featured lawmakers from the CIA, Air Force, Army, and Navy, reminded military and intelligence community members that their oath is to the Constitution, not any single individual, and that they must refuse any order that violates the law. They concluded the message with the historic naval phrase: “Don’t give up the ship.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt argued that the lawmakers were encouraging troops to defy “lawful orders,” which she called a “very, very dangerous message.” However, military law experts generally agree that the Uniform Code of Military Justice requires service members to disobey orders that are “manifestly illegal.”

The video’s release occurred amid scrutiny over the Trump administration’s deployment of National Guard troops in US cities and its use of lethal military strikes on alleged narco-terrorist boats in the Caribbean, operations that have faced legal and international questions.