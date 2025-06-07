Mali is currently facing serious security treats as militant groups continues to attack their military.

The West African country has been struck with two separate military attacks within the past one week.

The first attack on Mali took place on June 1, 2025, and it was reported that the al-Qaeda-linked group Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) is responsible for the attack.

Fast forward this week, there was another attack targeting army posts, including one in Mahou near the Burkina Faso border.

The attack affected their military base withanu casualties recorded and the Malian army made a Swift response by deploying ground and air reinforcements.

This attack as has led to the de@th of at least 30 soldiers, while some sources reportes that the death has increased up to 60 deaths.

I’m addition to the soldiers k!lled, anorther casualty faced by Malli in the attack is missing soldiers as many have been held hostages.