60 Years In Jail: Armed Robber Who Targeted Wicknell Chivayo’s In-Laws Sentenced

Armed Robber Who Attacked Wicknell Chivayo’s In-Laws Jailed For 60 Years

An armed robber who took part in a violent farm heist at the home of businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s in-laws has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Bigboy Nampungo, 27, pleaded guilty to six counts of armed robbery. The court, however, conditionally set aside part of his sentence, meaning he will serve an effective 30 years. His co-accused are denying the charges.

The Robbery That Shook Marondera

The robbery took place last month at Alpha and Omega Farm in Marondera, owned by Chivayo’s in-laws. A gang of 20 armed men stormed the property in the early hours of the morning, carrying out a coordinated attack.

According to reports, the robbers executed what has been described as a “military-style” operation. They overpowered security guards, tied them up, and forced their way into the house. The gang made off with US$75,000 in cash, believed to be part of the bride price Chivayo paid for his wife, Lulu Muteke.

A security guard stationed at the farm recounted the terrifying experience:

“They tied my hands from the back with cable ties and started asking where the other guards were.”

Inside the house, Gerald Muteke, 37, was confronted by the gang and forced to hand over US$18,000, a Sarsilmaz pistol, and two mobile phones. Another relative, Vimbai Muteke, 43, surrendered US$1,100 and the keys to a safe containing US$55,000.

Sentencing And The Hunt For Other Suspects

Following the arrest and trial, Nampungo was convicted on six counts of armed robbery. The judge handed down a 60-year sentence but ruled that part of it would be suspended on condition of good behaviour, effectively reducing his jail term to 30 years.

The police are still hunting for the other gang members. Chivayo had earlier announced a US$100,000 cash reward for anyone providing credible information leading to their arrest.

In a statement on social media, Chivayo condemned the robbery, saying:

“I STRONGLY CONDEMN such cowardly criminal conduct and kindly request the public to cooperate with the police by providing any information that could lead to the identification and arrest of these offenders.”

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are still piecing together details of the crime. Police believe the robbers had inside knowledge of the farm’s layout and the location of the cash.

A discarded iron bar left at the scene is being examined for fingerprints, and investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby farms.

With Nampungo now behind bars, law enforcement is intensifying efforts to bring the remaining suspects to justice.