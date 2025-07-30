68 SU!C!DE CASES RECORDED IN EASTERN PROVINCE SO FAR IN 2025

68 SUICIDE CASES RECORDED IN EASTERN PROVINCE SO FAR IN 2025



The Zambia Police Service in Eastern Province have recorded 68 su!c!de cases between January 1st and July 24th, 2025.





Among the deceased were nine women and three juveniles. Of the 56 men, one was a teacher.



Provincial Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba warned that the actual number may be higher, as some cases go unreported.





Investigations by Breeze FM have revealed additional suspected cases. In addition to the confirmed case of Richard Shumba, aged 44, a teacher from the Katopola area who took his life on June 12th, 2025, two other educators are believed to have died by suicide, one in Chipata and another in Petauke.





Mr. Mweemba told Breeze FM News that Sinda District recorded the highest number of cases with 12, followed by Petauke with 11, Lundazi with 8, Chama with 7, Katete with 6, and Chipata and Mambwe with 5 each.





Nyimba and Chadiza each recorded 4 cases, while Vubwi had 3. Chasefu recorded 2 cases, and Mwami Police Post recorded 1.





Mr. Mweemba expressed concern, stating that it is worrying to lose people in such a manner, especially considering that the year is only halfway through.





He urged individuals to seek peaceful resolutions to their problems instead of taking their own lives.