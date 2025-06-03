7 OUT OF 14 SONGS OFF YO MAPS’ MY HERO ALBUM HAVE SURPASSED 1 MILLION VIEWS AS IT HITS OVER 25 MILLION YOUTUBE VIEWS





YO MAPS’ MY HERO album is setting new records five months after its release as it has now surpassed 25,079,391 YouTube views in total.





The album has also seen seven out of its fourteen songs surpass one million, which is the most of any Zambian album, and his second to do so after Try Again album, which was unfortunately taken down.





SONGS THAT HAVE SURPASSED ONE MILLION INCLUDE:



□ Ex Wamunandi has over 8.63 million views

□ My hero has over 3.09 million views

□ Peace Of Mind featuring Roberto has over 3.08 million views

□ Tamunaka featuring Dizmo & Frank Ro has over 2.04 million views

□ Bana Bandi has over 1.94 million views

□ Ma Rules featuring Kell Kay has over 1.66 views

□ Dear Nancy has over 1.03 million views





This is YO MAPS’ third solo studio album, and so far, it is jogging and might surpass his previous album’s success.





Five months on since it’s release, what do you rate the album out of 10?

See more: zedifyonline.com