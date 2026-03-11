70 NEW CONSTITUENCIES TO BE ANNOUNCED



The names and boundaries of the 70 additional constituencies in the country will be published in the Government Gazette by April 15, 2026.





Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- Chairperson MWANGALA ZALOUMIS says this will follow the completion of provincial submissions and their consideration by the Commission.





Ms. ZALOUMIS says the new constituencies will take effect after the dissolution of Parliament in May.





She was speaking when she opened the Copperbelt Province delimitation sittings in Ndola today.





Ms. ZALOUMIS warned that naming constituencies that do not exist is a serious offence and could disrupt the delimitation process.





Meanwhile, Copperbelt Province Minister ELISHA MATAMBO said he is aware of aspiring candidates who have been campaigning in areas they believe will become new constituencies.





Mr. MATAMBO welcomed the guidance from the Commission to stop such actions.



He also commended the ECZ for the pace at which it is receiving submissions and said he is confident the process will be completed in good time for the new constituencies to be established.



