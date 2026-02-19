70-Year-Old Man and His 35-Year-Old Wife Welcome Their First Baby Together

A married couple from Alaska, 35-year-old Glenda and her husband Roy, welcomed their baby boy on the same day as Roy’s 70th birthday. The couple used IVF after previous struggles and are already planning their next child.

According to The Mirror, Glenda gave birth to baby Roy Briley III on June 6, 2025, coinciding with her husband Roy’s 70th birthday. The double celebration marked a joyful moment for the couple, who first met five years earlier when Glenda approached Roy, an insurance company owner, for advice on starting her own business.

The pair hit it off instantly, sharing five dates in the first week and moving in together just two months after meeting. Roy proposed over dinner on Valentine’s Day 2022, and they married later that year in an intimate ceremony in Anchorage, Alaska, with only 20 guests.

Soon after, they focused on building a family and began IVF in September 2022. Roy, who had previously battled prostate cancer, underwent surgery to aid the process. After two miscarriages, Glenda successfully conceived on their third IVF attempt in December 2024. Baby Roy became Roy’s ninth child, following eight children from previous marriages.

Roy, now semi-retired, said he focuses on health and wellness for his wife and newborn. He exercises regularly, avoids alcohol, and maintains a balanced lifestyle. “I do feel as an older man a responsibility towards her and the baby to live the healthiest and best life I can,” he said.

Glenda noted that despite their 35-year age difference, they share similar values, drive, and outlooks. Families initially had mixed reactions, but over time, relatives have grown supportive of the relationship.

The couple shares their journey on social media, often receiving encouragement from followers while occasionally facing criticism. Looking ahead, they hope to expand their family further, planning another IVF cycle in December 2026.