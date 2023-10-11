71-yr-old ex-husband of Real Housewives star, Mia Thornton gave her freedom to cheat on him, since he ‘couldn’t satisfy her’

Gordon Thornton, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton, has disclosed that he gave his estranged wife permission to explore relationships with younger men to address her unmet needs.

Gordon, who is 71 years old, expressed his understanding that there might come a time when he could no longer satisfy the desires of his 38-year-old former spouse in the bedroom, which led him to grant her the freedom to date other people.

In an interview with TMZ this week, Gordon explained, “I know there’s going to come a time when I probably won’t be able to satisfy all of her needs.” He claimed to have communicated to Mia, “I want you to know that I am okay with you finding what you need elsewhere.”

For this arrangement to work, he established two key rules: “don’t give me a reason to look for it” and “keep the kids out of it.” However, despite these arrangements, their relationship ultimately ended in separation.

Expressing his frustration, Gordon stated, “What really aggravates me through all of this, is that I’d given her permission, and yet she still chooses to sneak around, chooses to lie, chooses to continually change her story about what’s going on and why she’s leaving me.”

The couple parted ways in September 2023 after 11 years together, during which they welcomed son Jeremiah, eight, and daughter Juliana, six. Mia also has a son named Joshua from a previous relationship.

Gordon asserted that he was content with Mia pursuing new relationships as long as she kept them private. However, he now believes that she is leaving him due to financial reasons. He disclosed that he no longer has access to the financial resources he once did, while Mia’s new partner is considering purchasing a new home for them and engaging in business ventures together.

Gordon remarked, “I absolutely believe that she’s leaving me because she sees an upgrade. She’s mentioned to me that they’re going to be buying a house together and doing businesses together, which tells me that the interest is based on monetary gain from the relationship.”

Gordon, who recently underwent surgery to treat prostate cancer, admitted, “I do agree that Mia married me for my money and the future she thought I could provide.”

In response to their separation, Mia issued a statement back in September, saying, “Like all marriages, our has had its ups and downs. At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay. We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out.”