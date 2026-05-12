PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS FOR AFRICA TO FINANCE ITS OWN DEVELOPMENT



President Hakainde Hichilema has called on African nations to reduce dependence on foreign aid and instead build balanced partnerships capable of unlocking the continent’s vast economic potential.





Speaking ahead of the official opening of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, President Hichilema said the gathering aimed to redefine relations between Africa, France and the wider global community by reaffirming Africa’s place in global development and economic affairs.





The Zambian Head of State stressed that Africa must move away from relying on aid and focus on creating mutually beneficial partnerships that support sustainable growth across the continent.





President Hichilema further stated that Africa needed to harness its locally generated wealth to finance development projects and drive economic transformation within member states.





He noted that the continent should be capable of funding major infrastructure projects, including roads and logistical corridors, using homegrown resources rather than external dependence.





The President emphasized that Africa’s future development depended largely on Africans themselves, adding that the continent must take responsibility for advancing its own economic agenda.





President Hichilema is attending the Africa Forward Summit alongside other Heads of State and Government leaders in Nairobi, where discussions are centered on trade, investment, innovation and sustainable development partnerships.