78 ZAMBIANS TO SUE JOHN SANGWA FOR THEFT BY PRETENCE



78 Zambians have started legal processes to sue political scammer John Sangwa for obtaining money by false pretenses.





The 78 Zambians are part of the targeted 1 million which Sangwa wanted to swindle in the name of party mobilisation.





Having came to his senses that President Hakainde Hichilema has already won the 2026 elections because of how he has managed the country, scammer Sangwa has decided to pull out of the August polls to the annoyance of the 78 members.





Out of his projected 1 million membership across Zambia, Sangwa only managed to recruit 78 people countrywide.





The 78 have now engaged a lawyer to recover the money which they had been giving Sangwa every month for campaigns.





They feel Sangwa has swindled them by pretending to be a politician who was going to be on the ballot paper and yet he knew he was going to pull out of the race.

-Koswe