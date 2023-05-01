8 out of the10 People that Perished in Fatal Great North Road Traffic Accident in Mkushi have been identified

Central Province Police Commissioner, David Chileshe says it has been established that 8 out of the 10 deceased persons have been identified by relatives as follows:

Mr. Phiri Overty aged 51 of Fichisa area Kapiri – Mposhi (who was the driver and identified by his relatives who visited the police station). Mr. Stanley Chanda aged 39 of MAPALO Chipulukusu compound, Ndola, Ms. Florence Chishiba aged 39 of MAPALO Chipulukusu compound, Ndola. Mr. Leonard Chirwa of unknown age of Senior Compound, Ndola. Ms. Margret Ng’ona unknown age of Senior Compound, Ndola. Ms. Bupe Ng’ona of unknown age, of Senior compound, Ndola. Ms. Charity other names not known also of Senior compound, Ndola. Male juvenile Comfort Ng’ona aged 2 of Senior Compound, Ndola.

Mr. Chileshe has revealed that the seven passengers who were involved in the accident were from the same family and were traveling to Serenje to attend a funeral, adding that the victims were identified through a mobile phone that was found at the scene of the accident which was picked up by police officers.

He adds that the bodies of one male adult and one female Juvenile are yet to be identified.

Mr Chileshe further says the Nation will be updated once identification is completed, while stating that the bodies are laying in the Mkushi District Hospital and Masansa Clinic morgues respectively.

He has since called upon any persons that could be missing their relatives to get in touch with Mkushi Police Station or the Officer Commanding Kapiri Mphoshi District.

He has also urged motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations in order to ensure the safety of the passengers who are traveling, making reference to the capacity of the Corolla which was grossly overloaded.

He adds that motorists should not take advantage of the absence of police officers on the road as Government will not hesitate to bring back road blocks, should such abuse of this rare privilege continue to bring such huge losses of human life.

**Reference is made to the Fatal RTA which occurred yesterday around 21:30 hours near Sino Hydro entrance along the Great North Road, West of Mkushi Town where 10 unidentified people who were traveling in a Toyota Corolla registration number ABL 9194, perished among them, the driver.

