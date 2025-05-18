82-year-old entertainment mogul David Geffen files for divorce from his 32-year-old husband

Entertainment mogul David Geffen has filed for divorce, seeking to end his marriage to David Armstrong also known as Donovan Michaels, just one month short of their two-year anniversary.

Geffen, 82, submitted the petition with the assistance of high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The couple, who married nearly two years ago, did not have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Armstrong, 32, is a former go-go dancer who used the stage name Donovan Michaels. The pair’s relationship had raised eyebrows due to their 50-year age gap, and news of their divorce has come as a surprise to many.

Despite Geffen’s substantial fortune, estimated by Forbes at $8.7 billion, legal experts suggest Armstrong may not walk away with a significant settlement. Geffen, who retired over 15 years ago, reportedly has no earned income and relies on investments such as stocks and equities. Under California law, dividends and gains from separate property remain separate in divorce proceedings, meaning Armstrong may have limited access to Geffen’s wealth.

While Armstrong is entitled to spousal support, the duration will be brief. In California, support is typically granted for half the length of the marriage, which in this case would be approximately one year. The exact amount was not disclosed in the divorce documents.

Geffen has agreed to cover Armstrong’s attorney’s fees and will provide spousal support, according to the filing. Known for his philanthropy, Geffen has donated extensively to education, the arts, and healthcare over the years.