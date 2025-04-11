83-year-old man sentenced to 18 Years for defiling four children

In a shocking case that has left the community outraged, the Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Mzuzu has sentenced 83-year-old Juston Kasambala to 18 years imprisonment with hard labor for defiling four children aged between 6 and 9 years old.



According to information provided by the Mzuzu Police, Kasambala repeatedly defiled the children and committed an unnatural offense with one child from May 2023 to May 2024 at his house. The heinous acts took place in the morning and afternoon, before Kasambala would leave for work.

The victims were lured into his trap with offers of sugar cane and sometimes, a meager 200 kwacha.

The case began to unravel when it was reported to the Zolozolo Police Unit.

The victims were given referral letters to Mzuzu Central Hospital, where medical findings confirmed that penetration had occurred.

Kasambala was subsequently arrested by Zolozolo Police detectives on February 9, 2025, at a political rally in Chibavi, while he was still at large.

When Kasambala appeared before the court, he pleaded guilty to all charges.

In a bid for leniency, his defense cited his advanced age as a mitigating factor.

However, Senior Resident Magistrate Ashford Harawa was unmoved, sentencing him to 18 years for the four counts and three years for the fifth count, with the sentences to run concurrently.

The sentencing has brought a sense of closure to the victims and their families, but also raises questions about the prevalence of child defilement in the community.

Kasambala’s case is a stark reminder of the need for increased vigilance and education to prevent such heinous crimes.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of this case, many are calling for greater support for victims of child abuse and for measures to be put in place to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Kasambala hails from Chinkhoole Village, T/A M’bwana in Nkhatabay District.

The news of his sentencing has sent shockwaves through the village, with many expressing outrage and disgust at his actions.

In the wake of this case, it is clear that more needs to be done to protect children from abuse and exploitation.

The justice system has delivered a stern verdict, but it is up to the community to come together to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.