Nine Zimbabwean women have been arrested in Harare for allegedly advertising massage and “bota” services, also known as “happy endings,” which are considered violations of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. The women were reportedly offering s3xual services for an additional charge during massage sessions, a practice that has become increasingly common in some massage parlours in Harare, where it is used to attract more clients.

The women, including four teenagers, have appeared in court facing charges of soliciting for pr0stitution after allegedly advertising massage and s3xual services on social media platforms. The women were arrested after a police sting operation, where officers posed as potential clients responding to an online advert offering massage sessions with additional s3xual services for US$20.

The arrested women, who protected their identities by covering their faces, were escorted by police officers without shoes and directed to the court.

The accused are Natasha Makowe (18), Annie Mandaza (27), Ashley Nyamutsaka (21), Nyasha Mungate (19), Gamuchirai Dzvukutu (24), Ellen Chihota (20), Miola Manyange (19), Euno Chiwara (24), and Mukhtar Banda (19). They are charged under Section 81(b)(2) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, which criminalizes soliciting for prostitution. The group appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Banda but were not asked to plead. The case has been postponed to Tuesday, May 6, for bail consideration, with the nine women remaining in custody until then.

According to the State, represented by prosecutor Mandirasa Chigumira, three officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police Licence Inspectorate launched an operation on May 2 after coming across a Facebook and WhatsApp advertisement promoting massage and s3xual services. Acting on the information, the officers proceeded to a property at 158 Greendale Avenue in Harare, where one of the accused met them at the gate and invited them inside. Inside, the officers were led to a room and asked to choose from a group of semi-nude women. After confirming their suspicions, the officers identified themselves and alerted their colleagues, leading to the arrest of all nine suspects.

The underground nature of the “happy ending” business has made it a discreet yet well-known service across Zimbabwe, with both men and women seeking these services in private. While the practice remains a well-kept secret, it has become a controversial topic in Zimbabwe’s informal economy.

While some citizens have supported the police’s action, others argue that law enforcement should focus on addressing more significant criminal activities. Critics contend that the women, who are simply trying to earn a living, should not be the primary targets of such operations.