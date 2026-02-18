92-Year-Old Woman Scales 7ft Gate in Nursing Home Escape Attempt

A video of a 92-year-old woman in China scaling a nearly 2.15-metre (about 7-foot) gate to leave her nursing home has gone viral on Chinese social media.

The footage spread widely after it was posted on Weibo, drawing millions of views.

The incident took place at a nursing home in Yantai, Shandong province, where the elderly woman was living.

In the clip, she is seen carefully grabbing the top of the metal gate, finding her footing and hoisting herself over the top.TV & Video

Staff later found the woman in the vicinity of the home and returned her safely.

The director of the facility told reporters she suffers from severe Alzheimer’s disease, which may have influenced her actions.

Despite concerns about her health and safety, many internet users expressed amazement at her physical ability.

One commenter wrote that her “fitness level” seemed stronger than that of younger people, while another joked they couldn’t climb such a gate at age 29.

READ ALSO: France’s National Assembly bans social media access to kids under-15

Some viewers also voiced concern, noting that a fall from such a height could be dangerous for someone of her age.