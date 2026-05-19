Morgan Muunda protests UPND adoption process .chooses to stand as an Independent parliamentary candidate in Chawama.





The UPND has adopted Eng. Abel Ngamdu as candidate for Chawama Constituency.



Tonse Pamodzi Alliance is featuring former FDD MP, Bright Nundwe.

He writes:

Today, I officially signed my nomination papers to contest as Member of Parliament for Chawama Constituency. This is not just a political journey for me, but a commitment to serve, protect, and stand with the people of Chawama at all times. I am fully dedicated to the development and empowerment of our constituency, and I remain ready to sacrifice everything for the betterment of our people.

I would like to sincerely thank the 250 churches currently praying and fasting for me and for the future of Chawama during this important election period. Your spiritual support, encouragement, and faith mean a lot to me. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to over 20,000 freedom fighters and survivors of the Smith War of 1979 and the RENAMO war for your continued guidance and support.

To the 40,000 residents of Chawama Constituency, thank you for standing with me and believing in my vision for a better Chawama. To our 9,000 businessmen, businesswomen, and marketeers, I appreciate your confidence and support as we continue working together towards economic growth and community development.

I would love to hear from you. Please share your thoughts, ideas, and the kind of development projects you would like to see in Chawama Constituency. Your voice matters, and together we can build a stronger and more united community.

I remain committed to serving you all. Thank you and may God bless Chawama Constituency.