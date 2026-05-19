NG’ANDU ACCUSED OF BRIBING NMC OFFICIALS

…..to be adopted as UPND Chawama Member of Parliament





Some ruling UPND National Management Committee (NMC) members have accused Abel Ng’andu of allegedly bribing some committee members in order to be adopted as UPND parliamentary candidate for Chawama Constituency.





The officials have complained that Mr Ng’andu, the former president of the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ), was nowhere near the party structures and allegedly found his way into the adoption process using underhand methods.





Sources said the development has not been taken lightly by members of the party.

The officials indicated that the NMC should instead have settled for either Nonde Sikasote, Morgan Munda, Chimbulu Nchimunya, Timothy Kantenga or Siatwambo.





The sources, who sought anonymity to avoid victimisation, said it was absurd for loyal party members to be abandoned because of money.



The officials further said it was shocking that some party officials were allegedly prioritising money at the expense of the party’s popularity.



They expressed confidence that the UPND risks performing poorly in Chawama Constituency due to what they described as poor decisions.





Recently, the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) reportedly took Ng’andu Consulting Limited, owned by Mr Ng’andu, to the High Court over alleged non-remittance of workers’ contributions amounting to over K20 million.





Mr Ng’andu is also accused of allegedly failing to pay former workers of Ng’andu Consulting Limited amounts exceeding K20 million.





The company is further alleged to owe the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) more than K10 million in unpaid taxes, including PAYE deducted from workers but allegedly not remitted to ZRA.

Mr Ng’andu also recently went viral on social media after reportedly spending more than K400,000 at his 50th birthday celebration held at Chicago’s.





And the officials wondered whether the ruling party was truly committed to fighting corruption if it could entertain an individual facing such allegations.





The officials said it was not too late for the party to rescind the decision and adopt loyal members who could help garner votes in Chawama Constituency.