TONSE PAMODZI ALLIANCE COUNTRYWIDE STRATEGY



Dr Chris Zumani Zimba, Tonse Alliance Secretary General, announced that the two alliances mutually agreed and resolved the following:





1. Tonse Alliance Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) shall be used as the Presidential SPV countrywide with the Symbol of NYALI (Light).





2. The Tonse Alliance SPV ~NYALI (Light) shall be used in the 8 Provinces at parliamentary, mayoral and Councillor levels while the PF Pamodzi Alliance SPV~CHOLA ( Bag) of Resolute Party (RP) shall be used at parliamentary, mayoral and Councilor levels in 2 two Provinces only.





The 8 Provinces to use NYALI (light) Tonse SPV at all levels are Eastern, Muchinga, Central, Northern, Luapula, Southern, Western and North Western while Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces shall use the Pamodzi SPV of CHOLA~Bag.





Dr Zimba appealed to Provincial, District, Constituency and Ward leaders and members to work together as one Alliance and ensure the success of the political merger.