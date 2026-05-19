Tonse Pamodzi Clears First Hurdle



Hon.Brian Mundubile has cleared the 1,000 supporters drawn from the provinces and registered them under ECZ as a pre-clearance process to presidential nominations.





Tonse Alliance has processed earlier under the Special Purpose Vehicle of FDD but abandoned it due to legal and administrative hurdles.





Tonse Alliance picked the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) as a new Special Purpose Vehicle.





Tonse Alliance has since teamed up with PF-Pamodzi alliance under Hon. Makebi Zulu whose Special Purpose Vehicle is the Resolute Party.



The Mundubile/Zulu ticket is expected to file this afternoon.