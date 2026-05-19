Tonse Alliance Northern candidates adopted list slips out
….as Davies Mwila leads pack
By DAVID KANDUZA
FORMER Patriotic Front secretary general Davies Mwila is leading a pack of former members of Parliament aiming to recontest their former parliamentary seat in the upcoming general elections slated for August 13.
According to a list of adopted members of Parliament and Council chairpersons in Northern Province, Mr Mwila, while rallying a cohort of former opposition MPs among them David Mabumba, Jean Chisenga and Emmanuel Musonda would challenge the ruling UPND under Tonse Alliance.
The former PF secretary general is actively mobilizing political support on the ground but political observers say he requires a centralised national strategy combined with aggressive and localised constituency execution.
To successfully whip a slate of parliamentary candidates into a victorious cohesive unit, Mr Mwila a former chief campaign strategist must focus on vetting, uniform messaging, optimised resources and grassroots mobilisation.
Historical and recent data—such as electoral trends analysed for the upcoming August 2026 general elections—show that up to 60 per cent of incumbent MPs can lose their seats if they become complacent or disconnected from locals.
Here is a Tonse Alliance list:
CHIFUNABULI DISTRICT
Council Chairperson Candidates:
Chalwa Chisenga Margaret (adopted)
Kalonga Joseph Musenge
Chifunabuli North Constituency
Mfwanki Nyemba julient (adopted)
Chifunabuli South Constituency
Mpeswe Edward G (adopted)
Lunsonga Patricia
NCHELENGE DISTRICT
Council Chairperson Candidates:
Justine Maishike Mwelwa (adopted)
Nchelenge Constituency
Chishimba Wellington (adopted)
Mweru Constituency
Monta Godfrey Mpundu (adopted)
Chishiba Jacob
Realman Moses Chishimba
CHIENGI DISTRICT
Council Chairperson Candidates:
Salangeta Howard (adopted)
Chiengi Constituency
Kafwanka Ibn (adopted)
Mwape Lackson
Chisulo Fabian
Kalungwishi Constituency
Chipota Prudence Christine (adopted)
Mwila Lameck
MILENGE DISTRICT
Council Chairperson Candidates:
Musonda Emmanuel (adopted)
Milenge Constituency
Gustave Chonde Saka (adopted)
Webby Kapaso
CHIPILI DISTRICT
Council Chairperson Candidates:
Kasakula Bennison (adopted)
Stephen Mumba
Simumba Charles
Chipili Constituency
Mwila Davies (adopted)
Kapalaula Gershom
MWENSE DISTRICT
Council Chairperson Candidates:
Charles Mwelwa (adopted)
Mwense Central Constituency
Mabumba David (adopted)
Mule Gideon
Mambilima Constituency
Jean Chisenga Ngandwe (adopted)
Mwaba James
CHEMBE DISTRICT
Council Chairperson Candidates:
Fighton Mwaba Ng’ombe (adopted)
Marien Chansa
Chisenga Michael
Chembe Constituency
Kasongo Chomba (adopted)
Songwe Bwele
Maxwell Childminder
MANSA DISTRICT
Mayoral Candidates:
Edward Mulesu (adopted)
Besa Kalumba
Chibala Chisuka
Bahati Constituency
Kaweme Presley (adopted)
Mwewa Augustine
Mansa East Constituency
Mulenga Simwayi Webby (adopted)
Mansa West Constituency
Charles Chalwe Mambwe (adopted)
Anthony Makuwa
Kaunda Kelvin
Mbewe Stella
MWANSABOBWE DISTRICT
Council Chairperson Candidates:
Milambo Ngosa (adopted)
Manda Perfect Chileya
Chama Josephine
Mwasabombwe Constituency
Kampambi Kabaso (adopted)
LUNGA DISTRICT
Council Chairperson Candidates:
Bulanko James (adopted)
Luapula Constituency
Bwalya Nalson (adopted)
SAMFYA DISTRICT
Council Chairperson Candidates:
James Kapila (adopted)
Medard Chama
Bangweulu Constituency
Kansandwe Anthony (adopted)
Reuben Chama
Derrick Masaiti
KAWAMBWA DISTRICT
Council Chairperson Candidates:
Jesper Musonda (adopted )
Kawambwa Central Constituency
Dangstan Mwansa (adopted)
Chafumampunda Grey Chishimba
Pambashi Constituency
William Mwenya (adopted )
Luongo Constituency
Geoffrey Mulenga (adopted)
Benjamin Kaoma Kapaya
Patrick Mwita