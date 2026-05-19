Tonse Alliance Northern candidates adopted list slips out

….as Davies Mwila leads pack

By DAVID KANDUZA

FORMER Patriotic Front secretary general Davies Mwila is leading a pack of former members of Parliament aiming to recontest their former parliamentary seat in the upcoming general elections slated for August 13.







According to a list of adopted members of Parliament and Council chairpersons in Northern Province, Mr Mwila, while rallying a cohort of former opposition MPs among them David Mabumba, Jean Chisenga and Emmanuel Musonda would challenge the ruling UPND under Tonse Alliance.





The former PF secretary general is actively mobilizing political support on the ground but political observers say he requires a centralised national strategy combined with aggressive and localised constituency execution.





To successfully whip a slate of parliamentary candidates into a victorious cohesive unit, Mr Mwila a former chief campaign strategist must focus on vetting, uniform messaging, optimised resources and grassroots mobilisation.





Historical and recent data—such as electoral trends analysed for the upcoming August 2026 general elections—show that up to 60 per cent of incumbent MPs can lose their seats if they become complacent or disconnected from locals.





Here is a Tonse Alliance list:



CHIFUNABULI DISTRICT

Council Chairperson Candidates:

Chalwa Chisenga Margaret (adopted)

Kalonga Joseph Musenge

Chifunabuli North Constituency

Mfwanki Nyemba julient (adopted)

Chifunabuli South Constituency

Mpeswe Edward G (adopted)

Lunsonga Patricia





NCHELENGE DISTRICT

Council Chairperson Candidates:

Justine Maishike Mwelwa (adopted)

Nchelenge Constituency

Chishimba Wellington (adopted)

Mweru Constituency

Monta Godfrey Mpundu (adopted)

Chishiba Jacob

Realman Moses Chishimba

CHIENGI DISTRICT

Council Chairperson Candidates:

Salangeta Howard (adopted)

Chiengi Constituency

Kafwanka Ibn (adopted)

Mwape Lackson

Chisulo Fabian

Kalungwishi Constituency

Chipota Prudence Christine (adopted)

Mwila Lameck





MILENGE DISTRICT

Council Chairperson Candidates:

Musonda Emmanuel (adopted)

Milenge Constituency

Gustave Chonde Saka (adopted)

Webby Kapaso





CHIPILI DISTRICT

Council Chairperson Candidates:

Kasakula Bennison (adopted)

Stephen Mumba

Simumba Charles

Chipili Constituency

Mwila Davies (adopted)

Kapalaula Gershom





MWENSE DISTRICT

Council Chairperson Candidates:

Charles Mwelwa (adopted)

Mwense Central Constituency

Mabumba David (adopted)

Mule Gideon

Mambilima Constituency

Jean Chisenga Ngandwe (adopted)

Mwaba James





CHEMBE DISTRICT

Council Chairperson Candidates:

Fighton Mwaba Ng’ombe (adopted)

Marien Chansa

Chisenga Michael

Chembe Constituency

Kasongo Chomba (adopted)

Songwe Bwele

Maxwell Childminder





MANSA DISTRICT

Mayoral Candidates:

Edward Mulesu (adopted)

Besa Kalumba

Chibala Chisuka

Bahati Constituency

Kaweme Presley (adopted)

Mwewa Augustine

Mansa East Constituency

Mulenga Simwayi Webby (adopted)

Mansa West Constituency

Charles Chalwe Mambwe (adopted)

Anthony Makuwa

Kaunda Kelvin

Mbewe Stella





MWANSABOBWE DISTRICT

Council Chairperson Candidates:

Milambo Ngosa (adopted)

Manda Perfect Chileya

Chama Josephine

Mwasabombwe Constituency

Kampambi Kabaso (adopted)





LUNGA DISTRICT



Council Chairperson Candidates:

Bulanko James (adopted)

Luapula Constituency

Bwalya Nalson (adopted)





SAMFYA DISTRICT

Council Chairperson Candidates:

James Kapila (adopted)

Medard Chama

Bangweulu Constituency

Kansandwe Anthony (adopted)

Reuben Chama

Derrick Masaiti







KAWAMBWA DISTRICT

Council Chairperson Candidates:

Jesper Musonda (adopted )

Kawambwa Central Constituency

Dangstan Mwansa (adopted)

Chafumampunda Grey Chishimba

Pambashi Constituency

William Mwenya (adopted )

Luongo Constituency

Geoffrey Mulenga (adopted)

Benjamin Kaoma Kapaya

Patrick Mwita