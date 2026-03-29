There are plans to have the likes of Bowman Lusambo released on bail so that they can help campaign for the ruling party on the Copperbelt- Sushuwa Sishuwa

Sushuwa Sishuwa writes



Makebi Zulu was en route to South Africa when he was briefly detained at the airport.

There exists a plan to have him committed to prison for contempt based on a PF-related case that is before another Tonga-speaking High Court judge named Kelvin Hancubwili Limbani. (Yesterday, a different Tonga High Court judge named Conceptor Chinyanwa made a scandalous ruling that defies the law, logic, and common sense in a separate PF case!)

Someone way up in the Govt called the airport authorities to let him travel on the understanding that he will be sorted out later. That is how he was allowed to exit.





Hichilema has instigated divisions in all the three former ruling parties so that none of them can present a candidate for election; placed a moratorium on the registration of new political parties between now and the nomination date, during which period the Registrar of Societies has also been asked not to allow any changes to the registered office bearers; has earmarked several opposition leaders for disqualification from standing for election either through dubious convictions or timed arrests that would ensure that they are in detention during nominations; prevented opposition parties from exercising the right to public assembly even as he himself continues to hold meetings freely; and is inducing many opposition MPs, mayors and councillors to defect to the ruling party to help manufacture evidence of popularity. There are even plans to have the likes of Bowman Lusambo released on bail so that they can help campaign for the ruling party on the Copperbelt.





Zambia is on a dangerous path: the president is subverting peaceful and democratic means of removing him from office. Unless corrected, this continued disregard for constitutional norms and democratic principles may drive the country towards instability. I do fear for the country.