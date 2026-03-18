A 24hr-Economy Requires investment in an Infrastructure and Security Ecosystem- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

A 24hr-Economy Requires investment in an Infrastructure and Security Ecosystem



The Convenient store at Puma Filling Station in Longacres, and Pharmacies outside UTH and in Northmead in Lusaka have operated for 24hrs for years.





For the public sector, Police Stations and Health facilities have also operated 24hrs for years.



But to make this widepsread,multi-sectoral and feasible, there are basic infrastructure, security and operational support that must be done.





Good roads, street lighting, police stations, police patrols remain non-negotiable in implementing a 24hr economy.





1. Public transport- public transport dies in Zambia by 21-22hrs. Only expensive taxis operate 24hrs in designated places like bars. So the immediate bottleneck to resolve os puvlic transport.





2. With junkies roaming the streets and ruling the night, burglars terrorising residents and thieves’ beginning their official shift, it becomes extremely imperative that security is enhanced, police patrols (buy Police vehicle and give them FUEL ⛽️).





3. Anyone carrying a parcel, last-minute shopping of milk, bread, sugar etc, anyone carrying a phone attracts thieves. It is worse in the night.





4. Government must immediately open certain government services to 24 hrs where they have unacceptable huge backlogs such as issuance of drivers’ licence, NRC, Passports, and land titles. This will give government an opportunity of operational matters reqyired to improve in order to make this a reality.





Further, make the current 8hr-economy work. Listen to the business community that complains about bureacracy, numerous business licences required, limited, expensive office and trading spaces, access to cheap finance, lower taxes, guarantee infrastructure support such as reliable power, roads, street lights and more importantly, improve the purchasing power of citizens by creating decent jobs,and economic opportunities.