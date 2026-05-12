A 78-year-old retired pastor has been convicted and fined for preaching near a hospital in Northern Ireland.





On May 7, District Judge Peter King at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court convicted Clive Johnston of breaching a “safe access zone” outside Causeway Hospital in Coleraine on July 7, 2024.





“Naturally, I was deeply saddened by the verdict,” Clive Johnston told Fox News Digital.



“At 78 years old, I never imagined I would leave a courtroom with a criminal conviction for preaching the Christian gospel. But beyond the personal impact, my overriding concern is what this says about the state of fundamental freedoms in our nation.”





Northern Ireland’s Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act prohibits “influencing,” “preventing or impeding access,” or “causing harassment, alarm or distress” to a protected person within 100 meters of facilities where abortions are performed.





Johnston was found guilty of “influencing” inside the protected zone and fined 450 pounds, or about $614 in American money.



He may be the first person prosecuted under the law for preaching a sermon that did not mention abortion, according to the faith-based advocacy group, the Christian Institute, which supported his legal case.





Johnston warned that convicting a person for publicly preaching one of the most well-known Bible passages sets a troubling precedent for religious liberty and free speech in the United Kingdom.





“It effectively redefines peaceful Christian witness as a form of unlawful ‘influence’,” he told Fox News Digital. “If simply reading the Bible, praying, and preaching on God’s love can now be considered harmful because someone might overhear it within a certain area, then we have crossed a very serious line.”





“John 3:16 is one of the most well-known and hope-filled verses in the Bible – a message about God’s love and salvation. If even that can be criminalized because of where it is spoken, then how can any public expression of Christian belief be truly safe from restriction?” he asked.



Johnston isn’t the only Christian who has been prosecuted under similar buffer zone laws.





Scottish grandmother Rose Docherty was arrested twice for holding a sign offering conversation in a protected zone before charges were dropped.





Others in the UK have been charged and fined for silently praying in these zones.



Johnston argued the law is too broad and puts Christians at risk of government overreach.