A call for sobriety and a respectful national conversation- Bishop John Mambo

Press statement for immediate release from Bishop John Mambo

A call for sobriety and a respectful national conversation

30th May 2023.



I would like to commend His Royal Highness Senior Chief Dr. Chisunka, the Chairperson of the House of Chiefs, for courageously offering wise counsel to our religious leaders who have disregarded dialogue in addressing national issues.

In support of His Royal Highness’ call for unity and respect for dialogue, particularly directed towards priests who have chosen confrontation over love and respect, I would like to begin by quoting Colossians 4:6: “Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone.”



My intention is not to sermonize or patronize anyone, but to express my deepest concern regarding the belligerent and antagonistic approach adopted by my Catholic brother, Archbishop Alick Banda, in addressing national affairs, particularly his confrontational attitude towards President Hakainde Hichilema.



We cannot effectively address the current issues of hunger and poverty without addressing past instances of treasury looting. Similarly, we cannot tackle prevailing poverty without examining the reckless borrowing that has led to a debt trap, hindering meaningful development and job creation for our citizens.



Indeed, we cannot claim to speak for the people of Chawama now, if we failed to question the incidents of gassing that suffocated and claimed the lives of their fellow citizens less than two years ago, or the fatal shots fired at Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda. If His Grace Archbishop Alick Banda remained silent during these tragic situations and many more, his current combative and acidic attitude exposes his true stance.



If Fr. Sangaleta fails to acknowledge that among his Chawama parishioners are parents whose children are now receiving free education, and retirees who, under the PF stood in pouring rain at former Justice Minister Given Lubinda’s office demanding their retirement benefits and have since received their dues, then the priest has a problem that needs to be addressed, and citizens have the right to know what it is.

I strongly disagree with the false narrative that Archbishop Alick Banda’s opinions represent the stance of the Catholic Church. If so, then does his silence and failure to condemn atrocities, human rights abuses, and rampant corruption during the previous regime reflect the position of the Catholic Church? I don’t believe so!



I therefore appeal to my two brothers to seek dialogue with the President, and if they have any concerns about doing so, I offer my assistance in facilitating their engagement.

Bishop John Mambo

Chikondi Foundation.