“A call for UNITY is NOT SURRENDER! Nshaye, something must Change!”- MAKEBI ZULU REMAINS IN THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE

MAKEBI ZULU REMAINS IN THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE



Over the past few hours, there has been some deliberate misinformation circulating on social media platforms suggesting that the People’s most preferred 2026 Presidential Candidate Makebi Zulu has withdrawn from the presidential race.





We have noted with grave concern the circulation of misleading statements by certain individuals falsely claiming that Mr Zulu has withdrawn from the race, while he remains firmly in the 2026 race and with more energy and vigour.





It is unwise for anyone to intentionally distort our Presidential Candidate Mr Makebi Zulu’s call for unity within the opposition. We will not succumb to the ploy of individuals who lack political maturity or are acting as tools of desperate governing establishment.





Hon. Makebi Zulu has made it abundantly clear that leadership is not about ego or selfish ambition but about putting the nation (Zambia) first and doing whatever it takes to deliver victory and the real change that the people so desire.





We would like to categorically state that these claims are false and misleading. Our Candidate Hon. Makebi Zulu will be on the ballot in the August 2026 Presidential Election.





Hon. Makebi Zulu’s recent remarks on Radio Phoenix during the “Let the People Talk” programme have been misinterpreted by some sections of the public. His statement emphasized his willingness to make personal sacrifices, should the people so decide, in the interest of opposition unity and the broader liberation of Zambia. This reflects his commitment to democratic values, unity, and national progress.





This gesture demonstrates that Hon. Makebi Zulu is a selfless and patriotic leader who prioritizes the collective interests of the nation over personal ambition, unlike others who have taken rigid positions that undermine unity.





Hon. Makebi Zulu continues to respond to the calls of the people who are seeking genuine leadership to rescue Zambia from governance challenges that have contributed to economic hardship and social suffering.





For emphasis, Hon. Makebi Zulu has made it clear that he is prepared to serve the Zambian people and remains committed to delivering leadership rooted in maturity, discipline and national interest.



Thank you and God Bless Zambia



Issued by



Isaac Nsoneka

Spokesperson for Makebi Zulu.