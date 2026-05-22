YOUNG MAN CALCULATE YOUR RISK BEFORE JOINING POLITICS. I LOST K2.5 MILLION CONTESTING ELECTIONS AS AN MP AND I LOST TERRIBLY.





I have seen many young men and women on social media including celebrities filing their nominations to stand as Members of Parliament. That is a great move and I would like to share my experience without offending anyone. Having walked this path as an aspiring candidate for Roan constituency in Luanshya, I feel qualified to offer some advice.





Firstly, be aware that there is no easy money in Parliament. If you think it’s a way to get rich, I’m sorry to disappoint you. Show me one MP who has become wealthy solely through their parliamentary salary it’s either they were already rich or they have resorted to unethical means. Perhaps when appointed as a Minister, YES.! you might have some opportunities here and there but it’s not guaranteed





Well to those aspiring to become MPs or hold other positions my advice is to secure your finances first dont go there for survival. A serious campaign can cost around K3 million roughly, I know this from experience In 2019, I spent over K2 million on my campaign and still lost and In 2021, I spent around K500,000 and was left broke far from victory and I don’t feel bad about it because i calculated the risk and I made the sacrifice.





Imagine if I had invested that money in business instead I would be in a much better position today. I have learned that the journey to the National Assembly is not about accumulating wealth it’s a sacrifice. If you are not careful you will lose even the little you have thinking you will become rich.





This journey is about serving the people earning some respect you know and enjoying a few privileges that come with being an Honourable. That is why you have observed that MPs who have no personal money find it very difficult to retain their seats, because our culture of politics demands that an MP, should help the community whenever they’ve funerals or other personal problems. So imagine a broke MP who depends on a salary.





Another thing you must know don’t expect millions in gratuity after your term that’s another story. By the time you receive your gratuity the bank might have taken up to 80% of your car loan, and you will likely want to recontest your seat, which means putting the remaining 20% towards campaigns.





So, as you aspire to become an MP keep in mind that it’s not a lucrative venture. It is an opportunity to serve the people and enjoy a few privileges as a public servant. Are you ready for this challenge..?

By Mwansa Chama