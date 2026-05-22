OPEN LETTER TO THE SECRETARY GENERAL OF THE UPND: THE URGENT NEED TO RESTORE ORDER, CREDIBILITY, AND DISCIPLINE IN THE ADOPTION PROCESS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

OPEN LETTER TO THE SECRETARY GENERAL OF THE UPND

RE: THE URGENT NEED TO RESTORE ORDER, CREDIBILITY, AND DISCIPLINE IN THE ADOPTION PROCESS

To: The Secretary General

United Party for National Development (UPND)

Dear Secretary General,

I write this letter with deep concern regarding the manner in which the recent adoption process within the UPND has been conducted across several constituencies, wards, and mayoral races. What was expected to be a transparent and orderly democratic process has instead resulted in confusion, disputes, tension, and a dangerous erosion of confidence within party structures.

The issuance of duplicate adoption certificates in several areas has created chaos among members and supporters. Multiple individuals now claim legitimate adoption under the same party banner, creating uncertainty not only within the party but also among the general public. This situation is unacceptable for a governing party entrusted with leading the Republic of Zambia.

The UPND came into office on promises of transparency, order, accountability, and institutional integrity. We therefore cannot afford to conduct internal processes in a manner that appears disorganized, contradictory, and lacking central coordination.

To restore confidence and prevent further confusion, I strongly call upon the Office of the Secretary General to immediately issue official public publications confirming the valid and recognized adoption certificate holders in all wards, constituencies, and mayoral races across the country.

The party must clearly and publicly communicate:

The officially adopted candidate for every ward.

The officially adopted candidate for every constituency.

The officially adopted mayoral candidates.

The valid certificate reference and issuing authority recognized by the party.

This publication must come directly from the central leadership of the party to eliminate parallel claims, reduce tension among members, and restore order to the adoption process.

Silence and uncertainty only create room for speculation, division, and potential violence. At a time when the party should be consolidating unity ahead of national elections, confusion surrounding adoptions risks damaging the image and credibility of the UPND before the Zambian people.

Furthermore, the party must investigate how duplicate certificates were issued and ensure accountability for any administrative failures or unauthorized actions that contributed to this disorder. Internal democracy cannot survive where process integrity is compromised.

As members and supporters of the movement, we have a responsibility to defend the credibility of the party by speaking honestly when systems begin to fail. Constructive criticism is not hostility; it is an effort to protect the integrity, unity, and future of the UPND.

The people of Zambia expect the ruling party to demonstrate discipline, professionalism, and organizational maturity. The UPND must therefore act decisively and transparently to restore confidence in its internal electoral processes.

Respectfully,

George Mtonga

UPND Member, USA