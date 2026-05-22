PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SET TO FILE NOMINATION PAPERS FOR 2026 PRESIDENTIAL RACE



President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to file his presidential nomination papers this afternoon at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka as he formally enters the race for Zambia’s August 13, 2026 General Election.





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) designated the presidential nomination period from May 18 to May 22, with President Hichilema scheduled to submit his papers on the final day of the exercise.





The Head of State, who is also leader of the UPND, previously had 1,000 supporters – representing all 10 provinces – pre-screened at Lusaka Civic Centre on May 15 in preparation for the nomination process.





President Hichilema’s return to the Mulungushi International Conference Centre carries political significance, as it was at the same venue on May 19, 2021, that he filed his nomination papers as opposition leader and introduced current Vice-President Mutale Nalumango as his running mate ahead of the 2021 elections.





Five years later, the President is returning to the same auditorium as an incumbent seeking a second five-year mandate.



President Hichilema will be accompanied to the nomination centre by senior UPND leaders and other dignitaries.





Meanwhile, the ECZ has so far declared 10 presidential candidates and their running mates as validly nominated for the forthcoming election.



Those already cleared to contest are Given Mwenya Chansa of the Movement for Economic Emancipation (MEE), whose running mate is Harrison Chewe; Richard Silumbe of the Leadership Movement (LM), with Kaela Kamwenesha as running mate; Harry Kalaba of Citizens First (CF), running alongside Moses Mawere; and Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe, whose running mate is Dolika Banda.





Others are Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya, popularly known as KBF, with Milner Katolo as running mate; Brian Mundubile of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP), partnered with Makebi Zulu; Howard Kunda of the Zambia Wake Up Party (ZAWAPA), whose running mate is Chipo Miyoba; and Brian Mushimba of the Organised People’s Party (OPP), accompanied by Andyford Mayele Banda.





Independent candidate Given Katuta, with John Nyirenda as running mate, and Xavier Chungu of the Liberal Democrats Party (LDP), whose running mate is Gerald Dingiswayo Mwanza, have also been declared validly nominated.





President Hichilema’s nomination is expected to complete the list of presidential contenders seeking election in August.