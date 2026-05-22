Archbishop Mpundu refused to be part of an establishment that betrayed democracy, says Archbishop Alick Banda

Archbishop Mpundu refused to be part of an establishment that betrayed democracy, says Archbishop Banda



ARCHBISHOP Dr. Alick Banda says Emeritus Archbishop Telesphore George Mpundu was a courageous servant of God who dedicated his life to justice, humility and defending the dignity of all people, regardless of tribe, gender, religion or political affiliation.





Speaking during a tribute to the late Archbishop, Bishop Dr. Banda described Emeritus Mpundu as a fearless voice who never shied away from speaking against corruption, abuse of authority and bad governance.





He says the late Archbishop championed social and economic justice and strongly opposed human rights abuses, including the misuse of power and instruments of brutality against citizens.





Bishop Banda notes that Archbishop Mpundu consistently spoke for the poor, refugees, prisoners and other marginalized groups in society, adding that he refused to remain silent in the face of injustice.





“He put people first and believed in calling a spade a spade, not a big spoon,” Bishop Banda remarked praising the Archbishop’s courage and commitment to the Gospel.





He further remarked that Archbishop Mpundu rejected leadership that promoted dictatorship, polarization and indifference to the suffering of ordinary Zambians living in poverty.





Bishop Banda further said that the late cleric believed in a fair political environment for all and remained faithful to advocating for democracy and good governance until the end of his life.





“He refused to be a part of an establishment that betray the tendency of democracy, he abhored the leadership that intentionally polarized institutions of governance which played indifferent to the plight of the majority Zambians in degrading poverty.





“Archbishop Mpundu championed for a level playing political landscape for all. He refused, vehemently, to remain silent, in the face of injustice,” His Grace Most Reverend Dr Alick Banda, remarked during the Funeral Mass for the late Archbishop.





The Emeritus Mpundu was yesterday laid to rest at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus’ burial site.



©️ TV Yatu | David Kashiki | May 22, 2026.