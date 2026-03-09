A Call to Conscience: The Sacred Duty of Burial and National Unity



By Evangelist Tanazio Banda

Peace be unto you. I write to you today not as a political commentator, but as a servant of the Word, carrying a heart heavy with the weight of our current reality. Our nation stands at a crossroads, and the atmosphere feels thick with a tension that threatens the very fabric of our spiritual heritage.



For nine months, the remains of our sixth president, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, have not been laid to rest. In the eyes of the world, this may be seen as a legal or logistical impasse, but through the lens of Scripture, it is a profound spiritual concern that carries consequences for our generation.





The Sanctity of the Body and the Urgency of Rest



In the Biblical tradition, the burial of the dead is not merely a social custom; it is a sacred act of stewardship. The body, though the spirit has departed, remains an image-bearer of the Creator. To leave a body unburied for an extended period is a departure from the honor God intended for humanity.





Ecclesiastes 12:7 reminds us: “Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was: and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it.” * Genesis 3:19 establishes the divine cycle: “For dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.”





When we obstruct this natural and divine process, we risk inviting a spiritual “restlessness” over the land. In the Bible, leaving the dead unburied was often seen as a curse or a sign of deep national distress (Jeremiah 16:4). To move forward as a people, we must allow the cycle of grief and rest to be completed with dignity.





The Persecution of the Watchmen



It pains me to see that when the Church—the moral compass of the nation—speaks up for the weak, the weary, and the grieving, the response is often mockery. The clergy are called names and persecuted for fulfilling their mandate to seek peace and justice.

We must remember the warning in Matthew 25:40: “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” When we silence the voices calling for compassion—those looking out for the widow, the orphan, and the grieving family—we are not just fighting men; we are resisting the Spirit of God. A nation that ignores its spiritual advisors in times of crisis is a nation walking in the dark.





The Danger of a Generational Curse



Unity is our greatest shield, yet we see division taking root. The Bible warns that a house divided against itself cannot stand. If we do not handle these matters amicably and with a spirit of reconciliation, we risk passing down a legacy of bitterness to our children.





“Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” — Galatians 6:7



If we sow discord and dishonor today, our generation will reap the harvest of instability tomorrow. We must choose to be the generation that breaks the cycle of animosity, not the one that cements it.





A Way Forward



I appeal to the conscience of every citizen and leader: Let us return to the foot of the Cross. Let us prioritize the peace of the nation over the pride of position. Let us accord the departed the rest they deserve and accord the living the respect they are owed.

May we find the grace to be “repairers of the breach” so that our land may be healed.