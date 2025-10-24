A Catholic bishop in Peru has resigned after investigations uncovered his secret affairs with 17 ladies, including a nun

Meet the Peruvian bishop who has been accused of having 17 lovers, including a nun





A Peruvian bishop named Ciro Quispe López has quit his post after a big scandal involving secret affairs and money misuse. The Vatican looked into the case after serious complaints. The issue has shocked many in Peru and raised questions about power and trust inside the Church.





A Peruvian bishop, Ciro Quispe López, 51, has resigned after being accused of having 17 secret mistresses. López was the bishop of Juli in Peru, a respected position in the Catholic Church. His resignation came after a Vatican investigation revealed the women nearly fought each other when they found out about his affairs.





Paola Ugaz, a Peruvian journalist, said in an interview with The Times, “A nun who was one of Quispe’s lovers was jealous of a lawyer the bishop was also seeing and sent information about his affairs to a third lover who got into a fight with the lawyer.”





Ugaz added, “It was a real soap opera but also lifted the lid on a serious abuse of power. Many of the 17 women were too scared to come forward because they were frightened of him”, as mentioned in the report by DailyMail.



