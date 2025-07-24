A CHINESE NATIONAL WANTED IN HOME COUNTRY, ARRESTED BY INTERPOL IN S.A



A 57-year-old Chinese national wanted for fraud was arrested in Sandton this week by the INTERPOL NCB Pretoria Extradition team.





According to a preliminary report, the fugitive was linked to a fraud case in China. INTERPOL had issued a Red Notice alerting member countries to locate and provisionally arrest the suspect.





He was tracked down after applying for a visa at the United States embassy in Sandton, where his fugitive status was flagged.





Authorities moved swiftly, and the arrest was made on Tuesday, 22 July 2025. INTERPOL noted that wanted individuals often attempt to evade justice by fleeing to other countries, making international cooperation essential in tracking and apprehending suspects.





The man appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 23 July 2025, as extradition proceedings begin.