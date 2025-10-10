A CLEARING agent is receiving treatment in the hospital after his wife allegedly ripped his scr0tum with her teeth

A CLEARING agent of Nakonde District, Muchinga Province, is receiving treatment in the hospital after his wife allegedly ripped his scrotum with her teeth.





Michael Mulenga, 20, of Ntindi village, had his scrotum injured by his wife, Rabbeca Mutale.





Muchinga Province police commanding officer Dennis Moola said the incident happened on Wednesday around 23:00 hours.



Mr Moola said the victim reported to the police that on the fateful day, he arrived at his house around 22:00 hours, in a drunken state, which incensed his partner.





“The couple got into a fight after the wife started shouting at him for returning home late in a drunken state,” he said.





Mr Moola said the fight led to the man having his scrotum ripped by his wife.



ZDM