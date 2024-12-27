A female prison officer has been suspended after allegedly being filmed having s333x with an inmate

A female prison officer has been suspended after allegedly being filmed having s3x with an inmate.

The 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office after a video of the supposed romp was taken at HMP Five Wells last week.

According to The Sun, footage captured at the Wellingborough prison allegedly showed the officer performing a s3x act on the convict before they had intercourse.

The video has reportedly been shared with other prisoners at the £235 million Category C jail as well as friends who are not behind bars.

It comes as a record number of female prison guards were fired for having s3x with male inmates in the past three years, with 29 given the sack.

The figure compares to just nine who lost their jobs for the same offence between 2017 and 2019, with some cutting holes in their uniforms to make sexual acts easier.

A source branded the incident as ‘shocking’ in light of scandals in other prisons, telling the publication that the prison worker’s career ‘is effectively over.

‘The female warder is being incredibly stupid,’ the source said before quipping the prison officer had ‘risked everything’.

‘I know they’re called screws but you can’t be sleeping with prisoners in your prison and definitely shouldn’t do it on camera,’ they added.

The prison, which is managed by security company G4S, was initially opened in 2022 and is home to around 1,700 male prisoners.

A spokesperson for HMP Five Wells said: ‘A prison custody officer has been suspended and arrested by Northamptonshire Police on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

‘It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate.’

A Northampton Police spokesperson said: ‘A 19-year-old woman has been arrested by Northamptonshire Police on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

‘This is a live investigation and, as such, we can make no further comment at this time.’

It comes shortly after another female prison guard from HMP Five Wells romped with an armed robber in a prison storeroom and later had his baby.

31-year-old Rachel Stanton’s romance with Poole was discovered when prison staff found three intimate photographs and a s3xy love letter in the inmate’s cell.

Following the discovery of their relationship, the mother-of-five was suspended from prison in 2022, with her convict lover, who was serving 10-and-a-half years behind bars, relocated to another jail.

After her suspension, Stanton continued to visit the inmate and the pair now share a child, but have since separated.

In July she admitted to wilful misconduct in public office and was handed an 18-month suspended sentence and ordered to take part in 20 days rehabilitation activity.