“A HYPOCRITICAL STANCE: PF’s SELECTIVE MEMORY ON CYBER LAW”



By Timmy



The Patriotic Front’s (PF) recent reaction to the UPND government’s Cyber Law is a classic case of historical amnesia. It’s ironic that they’re now speaking out against a law they themselves engineered and enacted during their tenure.



Who can forget the 2021 elections, when PF shut down the internet, restricting citizens’ access to information? The very same party now feigning concern about online freedoms.



The truth is, PF’s actions have consistently demonstrated their disregard for democratic values and citizens’ rights. It’s rich that they’re lecturing the UPND government on cyber laws, given their own track record.



The UPND government’s Cyber Law aims to regulate online activities, protect citizens from cyber threats, and promote digital security. It’s a necessary step in today’s digital age.



PF’s hypocrisy is staggering. They should focus on their own failures rather than criticizing others. The people have spoken, and UPND’s leadership has been endorsed.



Let’s move forward with building a safer, more secure digital landscape for all Zambians.



