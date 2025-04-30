“A LESSON IN OPPORTUNISM: EXPOSING THE TRUE MOTIVES BEHIND KBF’S REGRET”



By Timmy



KBF’s recent admission of regret over supporting President Hakandinde Hichichema’s 2021 presidential bid raises more questions than answers. It’s clear that his support was not driven by a genuine desire to see Hichilema lead Zambia, but rather by self-interest.



Let’s be honest, KBF’s support for Hichilema was a calculated move, driven by the fact that ECL’s PF didn’t offer him what he was looking for. He found solace in UPND, but it’s evident that his expectations weren’t met. His regret is a testament to his lack of genuine commitment to the cause.



We, the people who voted for Hichilema, did so based on our collective wisdom that he was the better candidate. And we stand by that decision. If Hichilema had offered you a job, would you be singing a different tune? It’s clear that your support was conditional, and your regret is a reflection of your own opportunism.



In a democracy, we respect the will of the people. And the people chose Hichilema in 2021. We will do the same in 2026 if he continues to serve the nation with dedication and vision. Your regret is unfortunate, but it won’t change the fact that Hichilema remains a popular leader.



Let’s focus on building a better Zambia, rather than dwelling on individual regrets.



WAGON MEDIA