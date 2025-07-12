A Letter from Heaven : Anderson Mazoka to Hakainde Hichilema



Anderson Kambela Mazoka

Eternal Rest

Date: 12 /07/2025



President Hakainde Hichilema

State House

Lusaka, Zambia





By Timmy



Dear President Hichilema,



As I rest in my eternal slumber, my heart swells with pride knowing that you have taken up the mantle of leadership, not just of the United Party for National Development (UPND) but of our great nation, Zambia. I am writing to you today to let you know that I am proud of the man you have become and the leader you have proven yourself to be.





I have watched from above as you have navigated the challenges of leading our party and our country. I have seen the struggles you faced in the five past general elections, where despite winning, you were denied victory through unfair means. I have witnessed your courage in the face of adversity, as you were put in prison and taken to court on trumped-up charges, including the treason case.





But I want you to know, Mr. President, that I am proud of the way you have conducted yourself throughout these trials. Your resilience, your determination, and your commitment to our party’s ideals have been an inspiration to me. And now, as President of Zambia, I am proud of the way you are leading our country, working tirelessly to promote economic development and good governance.





Do not worry, Mr. President, that you may not be doing the right thing. I can assure you that you are. You have achieved and done more than I could have ever imagined. Your leadership has brought hope and optimism to the people of Zambia, and I am confident that you will continue to make a positive impact on our country.





As you face the challenges that lie ahead, I want you to know that I am always watching over you. I have seen the accusations and opposition that you are facing, but do not lose focus. You are on the right path, and I am proud to have played a part in shaping the leader you have become.





I can now rest in peace, knowing that the people of Zambia made the right choice in electing you as both the UPND party leader and the President of this nation. Your dedication to our party’s principles and your commitment to the people of Zambia are an example of the legacy I left behind.





Keep pushing forward, Mr. President. You are making me proud, and I know that our country will be in good hands with you at the helm.





“This letter is a work of fiction, and if Anderson Mazoka were alive, this is what he might say to President Hakainde Hichilema”.



Sincerely,



Anderson Kambela Mazoka (Late Founder of UPND)



WAGON MEDIA